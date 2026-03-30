EMOTIONS were high at Twomeads on Saturday, March 28, with a chance at silverware on the line for the Five Handled Cup that has been out of reach for the Crabs in over 20 years.
Salcombe RFC needed a fast start against a strong Totnes team determined to make sure that they retained the cup. And Totnes brought it, sailing into a 17-point lead.
Realising their opponents were here to play was the wake-up call that Salcombe needed.
James Lake powered over the line for their first points of the day, Adam Squire then crossing in the corner followed by a try from the out-of-position Toby Woods, Lee Clarke adding two conversions to make it 19-17.
Looking to keep the momentum building, Ciaran Mattocks scored from an exceptional solo effort to extend the lead, Clarke converting again.
Salcombe didn’t have it all their own way, Totnes battling back but then losing not one but two players to the sin-bin.
With plenty of space now available, the Crabs wasted no time in exploiting it. They stretched the visitors and fly-half Jon Squire picked out a gap for the next score.
Lake was successful from close range once more before captain Jay Hannaford got in on the act and pushing Salcombe into a more comfortable position.
Salcombe’s final try saw Adam Squire cut through Totnes defenders before allowing the returning Matt Gibbons the glory, Clarke adding the extra.
Jamie Laban was named as the man of the match after an outstanding, all-round performance.
This was a game played in the best spirit of rugby and filled with emotion too, former captain Lee Clarke taking to the Twomeads pitch for one final time. SRFC thank you for your service and loyalty over the years.
The team would also like to thank the bar staff and The Victoria Inn for the post-match hospitality.
Over Easter, the current 1st XV will face a team of veteran players from years gone by.
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