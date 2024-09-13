IVYBRIDGE Town’s remarkable upturn in form continued with a win away at St Blazey.
Since being knocked out of the FA Cup by Tavistock AFC in mid-August, Wayne Gamble’s men have won five consecutive games in all competitions without conceding a single goal.
Four of these victories have been away from home which makes the streak all the more impressive and Shepton Mallet await them next in the Western Football League. Shepton are currently 13th out of 20 teams and they will visit 10th-placed Ivybridge at Erme Valley.
In the South West Peninsula League, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police face a trip to Torridgeside AFC, fresh off of a league win at Bishops Lydeard. Ben Aldous, Thomas Dunlop and Saul Vanes scored the goals in a 3-1 victory on the road, a result that moved them up to eighth.
Dartmouth AFC are also playing away from home tomorrow with Newtown as the destination for their latest Devon Football League outing. This will be 9th hosting 11th but whilst Newtown have a three-point advantage, they’ve also played three more games.
Finally to the South Devon Football League where Totnes & Dartington 1st XI, East Allington United 1st XI and Beesands Rovers 1st XI all compete in the Premier Division.
T&D will hope to make it three wins from three against local rivals Beesands whereas East Allington will look to bounce back from an opening-day defeat versus Buckfastleigh Rangers at Duckspond.
In Division One, Ivybridge Town 2nd XI have a win and a loss to their name and Brixham Town are their next opponents.
Further down the SDFL, East Allington seconds (Division Two) are in MJ Evans Accountants Devon Senior Cup action at Feniton, Division Three duo Stoke 2nd XI and T&D 2nd XI will cross paths and Kingsbridge & Kellaton United 1st will welcome Kingskerswell FC to Loddiswell Playing Fields in Division Four.