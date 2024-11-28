IVYBRIDGE Town look forward to Friday night action under the lights in the Western Football League as they cross the border into Cornwall.
Saltash United is the location for the greens and despite them having played four more league games to date than Ivybridge, they are seven points worse off and five positions below them in the standings.
There is no let up for Buckland Athletic the following day, on the 30th, as they face another side right around them in the table.
Portishead Town will visit Homers Heath and the pair were involved in the only two WFL fixtures to go ahead amidst last weekend’s torrid weather. Buckland won 4-0 away at Bridgwater United whilst Portishead played out a goalless draw with Barnstaple Town, before Buckland were then on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller in mid-week.
Buckland are fifth on 34 points with Portishead just one place and point adrift of Dan Hart’s men, making this a fascinating matchup.
In the South West Peninsula League, another of the Friday night games is a Mid-Devon derby as Bovey Tracey and Teignmouth AFC go toe-to-toe at Mill Marsh Park.
Okehampton Argyle are away at Cullompton Rangers in a battle of two of the division’s high-flyers plus both Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police and Newton Abbot Spurs are on their travels in the Walter C Parson League Cup. Spurs go to Elburton Villa tomorrow night and then Stoke go to Penzance on Saturday afternoon.
Moving on to the Devon Football League, where the entire slate of fixtures was wiped out by the storm last weekend.
Whilst Dartmouth AFC won’t be playing for a second consecutive week, Bere Alston United travel to North Molton Sports Club as the two teams both attempt to navigate away from the bottom of the table. They have combined for just three wins this season and are in the bottom four alongside Ipplepen Athletic and Plymstock United, who will also be facing each other on Saturday, making for an intriguing weekend.
Stuart Henderson’s Tavistock AFC face a third consecutive game on the road, travelling to Cinderford Town, after a mid-week defeat at the hands of Bashley.
Bashley sit fourth with a home record of 4-1-3 whilst Tavi are in 17th and are 2-1-5 when playing away, yet a fairly reasonable 11 points separate them so it is by no means a foregone conclusion.
Finally now to the South Devon Football League and as always, there are some bumper fixtures to keep an eye on.
Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI and Newton Abbot 66 have a derby clash at The Rec with Kingsteignton Athletic hosting East Allington and Totnes & Dartington visiting Ilsington Villa in the Premier Division also.
Talking of teams travelling short distances and in Division One, WBB will make the short trip to face Spurs 3rd XI with neither team quite setting the world alight just yet.
Other SDFL clashes of interest include Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI (13th) vs Newton Rovers 1st XI (12th) in Division Two, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI (3rd) vs Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI (5th) in Division Three and Kingsbridge & Kellaton United (10th) vs Broadhempston United (7th) in Division Four.