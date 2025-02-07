BUCKLAND Athletic’s clash with local rivals Ivybridge Town ended goalless in the Western Football League last weekend.
The pair will now both be in action again tomorrow at home, hosting Torpoint Athletic and Paulton Rovers respectively.
Ivybridge are four points and two places behind Paulton in the table, making for an intriguing affair, whilst Buckland boast an 11-point and 21-place advantage over their Cornish opponents.
Meanwhile, in the South West Peninsula League Premier East, Teignmouth AFC and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police will go toe-to-toe with a 14:00 kick-off. The fixture was originally scheduled to take place at Coombe Valley but the storm-induced landslide means Stoke will now be the hosts.
Bovey Tracey AFC and Okehampton Argyle also have league outings to look forward to, Bovey welcoming Torrington AFC to Mill Marsh Park whilst Argyle look to turn their fortunes around when they head to Honiton Town.
Newton Abbot Spurs have a week off of the league and will instead be competing in the Walter C Parson League Cup, going away to Crediton United at the quarter-final stage.
Tavistock AFC moved closer to safety in the Southern League South with a home victory over Bashley and they will look to follow that up when they visit mid-table Didcot Town tomorrow.
In the Devon Football League, Bere Alston United travel to Plymouth Marjon whereas fellow strugglers Ipplepen Athletic host Dartmouth AFC, the pair running out of time to navigate away from the relegation zone.
Finally, to the South Devon Football League and in the Premier Division, third-placed Kingsteignton Athletic will be confident of continuing their strong campaign when they take on rock-bottom Elburton Villa.
Also in the top-flight, Chudleigh Athletic meet Newton Abbot 66 at Kate Brook, Beesands Rovers visit leaders Ilsington Villa and East Allington United are the away team at The Rec, home of Newton Spurs.
Spurs 3rd XI have a local derby against Bovey 2nd XI in Division One whilst Buckland 2nd XI are at South Devon College against Paignton Villa, a side they are just one point ahead of.
Other fixtures of note in the SDFL include Babbacombe Corinthians (2nd) vs Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI (12th) in the Division Two Lidstone Cup, Liverton United 2nd XI (8th) vs Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI (5th) in the Division Three Fred Hewings Cup and Kingskerswell (1st) vs Teign Village (3rd) in Division Four.