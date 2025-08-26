THE South Devon Football League is soon to return for its 123rd season and it is in a healthier condition than it has been for some time, writes Alastair Muirden. In fact, you would have to go back to 2016 to find as many teams competing as there are today.
Three new teams are welcomed into the league in the form of Signal Box Oak Villa, Galmpton United and Bere Alston United 2nd XI.
Signal Box join having won last season’s Plymouth Saturday League, Galmpton have reformed their adult team and Bere Alston are making a return to the league, just about scraping inside the 40-mile radius rule.
Focusing on Galmpton and they’re entering at Division Three where they’ll be welcomed by Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI for an enticing rivalry clash.
Fixtures begin on Saturday, September 6 with the new boys getting underway at home against Waldon Athletic 2nd XI.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.