CORNWOOD 3rd XI kept their promotion hopes alive with a 77-run win over Stokeinteignhead.
The Wood recovered from a patchy start – they were 30 for four then 52 for five after a going-over from Anuj Tiwari (3-32) and S K Kuriakose (2-42) – to reach 212 for nine.
Charlie Farmer (45) anchored the Cornwood recovery, Mike Hodge helped it along and Jack Lane made 48 not out down the order at number nine.
Stokeinteignhead were there or thereabouts at halfway – they were 86 for three after 23 overs – with opener Hugo Longrigg (44) well settled.
Longrigg’s departure to Jack Lane (4-10) prompted a rapid decline to 105 for seven then 120 for nine and on to 135 all out.
Ethan Carlisle (3-33) and Adam Whiting (2-19) both picked up wickets as Stoke collapsed.
Cornwood are eight points behind second-placed Tavistock 2nd XI ahead of their final day meeting with eighth-placed Whitchurch Wayfarers.
