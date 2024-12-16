IN A week where eight South Devon League fixtures were played without an official referee due to county cup games taking preference, a big thank you goes to those volunteers who took control of games to get them played ahead of the grassroots winter break, reports Alastair Muirden.
The big game in the Herald Cup was at Windmill Hill where top of the Premier Division Waldon Athletic welcomed third-placed Newton Abbot 66 in what was an excellent game for this level of football. Honours on the day and a place in the next round went to Waldon Athletic who defeated Newton Abbot 66 by the odd goal in five.
With respect to all of the teams playing in the second round, it is fair to say that all games went to form and there were no banana skin incidents to report.
East Allington Utd were given a good game by undefeated Kingskerswell from Division Four but they proved too strong for the visitors, winning 5-2. On the score sheet for the Pirates were doubles for Josep Sita and Fred Massey with a single for Daniel Bowles.
Chudleigh Athletic also progressed to round three, dispatching Harbertonford by seven goals to nil in a one-sided affair at Kate Brook, Charlie Forey and Sam Clarke got a brace with Gavin & Jason Lake and Thomas Corben also scoring.
On the other hand, Buckfastleigh Rangers were given a scare at Division Four side Teign Village but made it through with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Lewis Clarke and Tyler Wark.
The final Herald Cup game was between Division Four outfit Broadhempston Utd and South Brent who play in Division Three, the latter scoring six to progress.
In the Premier Division, it will be Ilsington Villa who enjoy top spot for Christmas after they edged out Paignton Saints by a single goal.
Totnes and Dartington also picked up a valuable win in what has been a very sad week for the club who announced the tragic loss of Sammy Brown at such a young age. The points gained in a 4-1 win at Elburton Villa are not really important in the scheme of things, but they do see Tots in mid-table and Elburton will be holding the wooden spoon over the winter break.
There was only one league game played in Division One due to the county cups and Newton Abbot Spurs scored eight away at Ivybridge Town, Luis Green scoring four, Toby Pullman bagging a hat-trick and Albie Baker also getting in on the act.
Both Waldon Athletic 2nds and Totnes and Dartington 2nds won their Division Three games against Paignton Saints 3rds and Brixham Town 2nds respectively to remain safe in mid table.
The South Devon football league enjoys a winter break to allow all stakeholders to spend some quality time with family and friends and the next Saturday of fixtures is 4th January 2025.
Happy Christmas to all the volunteers, players and club officials that do what they do for football in South Devon.