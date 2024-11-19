EAST Allington United 1st XI bounced back from two successive defeats in the South Devon Football League with an away win on the weekend.
The Pirates travelled to Chudleigh Athletic and, thanks to goals from Finley Bullen and Daniel Hurrell, came out on top 2-1, a fourth win of the season to date.
Beesands Rovers had the weekend off whilst Totnes & Dartington 1st XI and Buckfastleigh Rangers 1st XI endured very different fates in the Herald Cup. Rangers won 4-0 away at Elburton Villa 2nd XI and T&D conceded nine unanswered goals, Cameron Mackie and Joss Marino scoring braces in and amongst the 9-0 thrashing.
Also in the Herald Cup, Division One outfit Ivybridge Town 2nd XI were scheduled to visit Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI but the fixture wasn’t played, the Ivies instead earning an away walkover into the next round.
There were two Division One clashes that did take place away from the cup action, including a score draw between Newton Abbot duo WBB and Buckland Athletic 2nd XI, but there were no South Hams-based teams involved.
The same can be said for Division Two teams but there were a pairing competing in the cups. East Allington 2nd XI overcame Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI by four goals to nil in the Fred Hewings Cup, courtesy of four different scorers: Daniel Bastin, Aidan Corcoran, Lee Prestage and Sam Quick.
Harbertonford 1st XI won by the same scoreline in the Herald Cup, at home against Upton Athletic, with four different scorers once again. Andrew Doran, George Hann, Jason Wilkes and Luke Collens struck for them at the Steve Jane Memorial Ground.
On to SDFL Division Three and Ashburton enjoyed a whopping 13-0 win with Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI also securing three points.
Stoke travelled to Liverton United and it was the good, the bad and the ugly as far as Adam Blackburn was concerned. He netted a hat-trick in the away win but also saw red, being given his marching orders along with Liverton’s Ryan Fox. Daniel Trezise scored the other Stoke goal in this 4-1 win, taking their record to 6-1-2 in the league.
Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI followed up their 5-3 league win from November 9 with a Fred Hewings success, beating Newton Abbot 66 2nd XI 2-1 at Foxhole thanks to goals from Jordan Baxter and Ryan Turner.
Finally, to Division Four, and Kingsbridge & Kellaton United gave a good account of themselves against the high-flying Teign Village. It finished 3-2 to the visitors at Loddiswell Playing Fields but given Teign’s title ambitions, now boasting nine wins from 11, there will have been a lot of positives.
Now looking ahead to this coming weekend and there is plenty more football to keep an eye on, on Saturday, November 23.
T&D 1st XI will go to the Kate Brook Sports Centre, home of Chudleigh Athletic, whilst East Allington vs Beesands is a local matchup from the Premier Division, taking place at Poole Lane.
Ivybridge seconds have an away game against Newton Abbot Spurs seconds to look forward to plus Harbertonford vs Babbacombe Corinthians and Newton Rovers vs East Allington 2nd XI are the two relevant games involving Division Two outfits.