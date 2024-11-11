IT was a weekend to forget for the South Hams-based teams in the South Devon Football League Premier with none of the trio earning three points.
After a goalless first half, Totnes & Dartington 1st XI fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Ilsington Villa, a side firmly in the hunt at the Premier summit.
Beesands Rovers meanwhile were 2-0 ahead at the break with Chudleigh Athletic the visitors and two strikes in the second 45, one of which coming at the death, meant the points were shared there.
East Allington United 1st XI travelled to Osborne Park and were beaten 4-2 by Newton Abbot 66, Finley Bullen and Ben Tapper scoring the goals for them.
These scorelines leave T&D in seventh, East Allington in eighth and Beesands in 11th of the 12 teams in that division.
To Division One now and Ivybridge Town 2nd XI were in MJ Evans Accountants Devon Senior Cup action, drawing with Exmouth Spartans 2-2 after regulation time before being ousted via a 4-2 penalty shootout loss.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for East Allington as a whole club at least with their second XI securing a Division Two victory on home soil. They hosted Watcombe Wanderers 2nd XI at Poole Lane and were helped to three points by strikes from Daniel Bastin and Lee Prestage.
Harbertonford followed up their draw with Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI on November 2nd with a defeat away at Paignton Villa 2nd XI. Leo Golding and George Hann scored the goals for them in a 4-2 loss with six different scorers across the board.
The South Hams pair are both in mid-table of the third tier, East Allington in seventh and Harbertonford in eighth.
Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI were on the right side of an eight-goal thriller, heading to Brixham Town 2nd XI and coming out on top. Jake Falciola and Jake Osman scored for T&D before the break and then Osman completed the brace, before Scott Troth and Brandon Ambrose got in on the act in the 5-3 win.
This is a third victory of the campaign for them, from nine games, leaving them in eighth.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI are ahead of them in fifth with a record of 5-1-2. They weren’t in league action this weekend though, instead competing in the A&S Paving Intermediate Cup and beating City Raiders AFC 3-0 on their travels.
Finally, in Division Four, Kingsbridge & Kellaton United earned a second win of the 2024/25 season with a 5-3 victory at Waldon Athletic 3rd XI. Alex Piper and Kieran Carr scored two apiece with Connaire Sheridan also getting in on the act.
Looking ahead to the coming weekend now and whilst East Ally’s 1st XI will visit Chudleigh Athletic 1st XI in the Premier, T&D have a Herald Cup trip to Plymouth Phoenix.
The T&D seconds host Newton 66 2nd XI at Foxhole in the Fred Hewings Cup and their Division Two counterparts Stoke GTP head to Liverton United 2nd XI.