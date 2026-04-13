BEESANDS Rovers remain in sixth place in the South Devon Football League Division One table despite returning home empty-handed on Saturday, April 11.
They were beaten 3-1 away at Buckland Athletic reserves, succumbing to an eighth defeat of their league campaign.
Ben Clark and Ben Jolly notched for the Bucks and it was Bradley Williams who found the back of the net for Beesands.
A win could have taken them as high as fourth in the table.
Buckfastleigh Rangers played host to the Fred Hewings Cup final on the Friday evening, Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds coming from behind twice against Newton 66 2nds before then beating them on penalties.
Talking of Buckfastleigh and they exited the Belli Cup as a Brodie Simpson hat-trick made the difference in favour of Windmill.
Babbacombe Corries progressed in the Division Two knockout with a 4-1 win against Harbertonford.
Kingskerswell beat Galmpton United by a single goal in the Div Three Ronald Cup and Div Four leaders Chudleigh Ath 2nds edged Barton Ath 2nds out of their cup clash via penalties.
In the Torbay Clearance Premier Division, Ilsington Villa’s title hopes were dented in a 1-nil defeat to East Allington Utd in a fantastic game of football that brought out the best in the Pirates and in Finn Bullen who remains one of the top strikers in the competition.
Totnes and Dartington will no doubt be glad to see the back of this season and press the reset button after this week’s 9 -1 loss at the hands of Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds. The Tots have struggled all season to put two sides out which is such a shame for the Belli Cup holders with a great club ethic to be struggling to attract young players at this time.
In Division One, Watts Blake Bearne continue to plough through whoever is put in front of them and a 10-2 demolition of Brixham Town will have a different effect on both teams.
It wasn’t just the football that caught the eye at Abbrook Park either with a late stoppage in play required to help a hedgehog back off of the pitch. The WBB player who took off his shirt to deal with the intruder was not booked by the referee.
In Division Two, Signal Box moved three points closer to the league title with a comprehensive 5-nil win at Bakers Park against Newton Rovers.
Paignton Villa 2nds and Drake shared a 1-1 draw in a game that was played without a referee and both remain contenders for a top-three spot (full report on Davesworld) and Paignton Saints 2nds put a dent in the hopes of Ashburton with a 4-3 victory in a tough game for all.
Ipplepen Ath produced a shock result in beating Kingsteignton Ath 2nds by three goals to nil in Division Three.
Elsewhere, Stoke Gabriel TP 2nds enjoyed a 6-2 home win in a South Hams derby clash against Totnes & Dartington 2nds.
Finally, congratulations to Kingsbridge & Kellaton Utd in Division Gour as they picked up another three points in a 3-nil home win versus Broadhempston Utd to put them into contention for a mid-table season.
This would be a welcome break from the recent seasons of struggle for the family-run club. Well done to Tina and Andy and thank you for what you do for South Devon football.
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