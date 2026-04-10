KINGSBRIDGE RFC’s U14 girls team have completed a remarkable season to remember, finishing unbeaten in the 15-a-side game and securing silverware on multiple fronts in a dominant display of talent, teamwork, and determination.
The young squad capped off their extraordinary campaign in style, lifting the prestigious Devon Cup after a series of impressive performances that showcased both their attacking flair and defensive resilience. The victory marks a significant milestone for the team, who have grown in confidence and cohesion throughout the season.
Adding to their success, the girls also retained the Kingsley 7s Cup in emphatic fashion.
Winning all eight of their matches, they proved unstoppable in the fast-paced format of the game. A standout moment came in the semi-finals, where they overcame local rivals Ivybridge in a fiercely contested clash that highlighted their grit and composure under pressure.
Across the season, Kingsbridge’s U14s have demonstrated not only exceptional skill but also a strong team spirit that has been key to their success. Coaches and supporters alike have praised the players for their commitment, work ethic, and sportsmanship.
“This group of girls has been outstanding from start to finish,” said one coach. “To go unbeaten in 15-a-side rugby and also dominate in sevens is a fantastic achievement.
“They’ve worked incredibly hard for this, and they fully deserve all the success they’ve had.”
The team’s achievements are a testament to the strength of youth rugby at Kingsbridge RFC and provide a bright outlook for the future of the club’s girls’ section.
With silverware secured and an unbeaten record intact, this talented group of players has firmly established themselves as one of the standout youth teams in the region—and their journey is only just beginning.
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