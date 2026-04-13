COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Barnstaple 2nd XV 21 Kingsbridge RFC 19
KINGSBRIDGE RFC travelled to Barnstaple more in hope than expectation with only a handful of senior players available, but that turned out to be far from the outcome.
Fielding a makeshift side that was made up by an amazing group of young colts, they pushed high ranking Barnstaple to the limit. Defeated 21-19, they at least came away with a losing bonus point and came perilously close to taking home the full bag.
From start to finish they collectively fought and scrapped to make an entertaining game with the result in the balance right up until the final whistle. Barnstaple were glad to be able to kick the ball out to finish the game after just holding on to their lead.
Kings’ raw, young team took the fight to a Barnstaple team that contained more than a few seasoned old pros. Their stand-off ran the game well for them. Too many Kings players deserved to be named in what was a real team performance but a special mention to young Freddie Hoare, what a prospect he looks.
Barnstaple started on the front foot, but the Kings defence held firm and were soon putting together some dangerous attacks. From one, Joe Banfield, who looked a threat all game, broke clear and a fine run to the line brought up the games first points. Brother George adding the extra.
Playing with a strong wind behind them, Kings tried to keep the ball deep in the Barnstaple half, but too many kicks were long and ended up over the dead ball line wasting their possession.
Barnstaple came back into the game through their scrum who dominated the tight with their experienced tighthead causing all sorts of problems for Kings. Kings probably grateful that he only lasted 20 minutes before leaving the field.
Barnstaple’s first points came as they pounced on a loose pass from Kings, they recycled and fed their fast winger who outstripped the defence.
He was back on the score sheet soon after with another converted try to leave the halftime score at 14-7 in favour of the hosts.
Kings started the second half strongly and were rewarded with another Joe Banfield try, who was on hand to take a well-timed pass. Unfortunately, Kings failed to draw level with the conversion, which was controversially denied, George Banfield was deemed to have started his run up and was charged down.
Barnstaple started to pile on the pressure and were camped on the Kingsbridge line for ages, but the young squad defended amazingly, once again Jack Winzer leading from the front.
Credit to all three Winzer’s, Jack, Tom and Stu who were playing their third game within a week, after a busy Easter schedule.
Kings’ defence was finally broken as the Barnstaple flyer was over for his hattrick. Kings could easily have capitulated but had other ideas and came storming back into the game.
The powerful Rich broke out and passed on to Tom Winzer who weaved his way through to put Kings only a penalty away from a win. Unfortunately try as they might, they just couldn’t get over the line.
A wonderful game and a privilege to see such a young Kings side battle so hard only to be denied at the last. A game that should give hope for an upturn in their results.
Image courtesy of Bob Collins.
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