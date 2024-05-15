The end of season games keep coming thick and fast with Beesands dispatching a strong Morley team on Tuesday night (May 14) boosted by Peninsula and Devon League players, writes Malcolm Lamble.
Beesands took a 14th minute lead as Brad Williams' perfectly weighted pass was drilled home by Alex Smith.
Morley equalised in the 32nd minute with a scrappy goal from a corner and then took the lead 3 minutes later when they beat the offside to score.
The second half, both defensive and offensive was as complete as Beesands have given all season.
Williams turned in a Louis Brace low cross to restore parity on 48 minutes and just on the hour regained the lead when Smith, looked up to cross from the right and put the perfect ball just over the centre half for Brace to head home.
Morley threw everything at Beesands but the visitors were so composed on the ball.
It would have been a travesty had Beesand not travelled home with all 3 points but from a last minute corner Morley almost equalised but Adam Winkworth got up to head the ball away from right under the crossbar.
There were joint Beesands Man of the Match winners, those being Ash Yeoman and Jed Tucker.
Match day sponsor was Orchard Cleaning and Laundry. It came on the back of Bees’ 3-1 Saturday fightback victory against their top 3 opponents, Kingsteignton Athletic, with goals from Alfie Prowse, Brad Williams and Alex Smith.