STOKE Gabriel skipper Jack Tolley said the team had to take a long, hard look at themselves in the aftermath of a 148-run drubbing by Budleigh Salterton.
Ed Doble, Tolley’s opposite number, top scored with 84 in Budleigh’s 45-over total of 218 for six.
There were three wickets each for Will Down and Doble as Stoke plunged to 79 all out with more than 18 overs un-used.
“It was a poor performance at Budleigh with some awful dismissals and no one getting past 20,” said Tolley. “You won't win many games like that!
“We will be refocusing this week and looking to produce a winning performance against Clyst St George this Saturday.
Doble, in at 33 for two after a double strike by Stoke seamer Jake Robinson (2-32), had a brief stand with Luke Davies (21) before tucking into the Stoke bowling.
Jack Smith’s departure to Doble (3-3) was the beginning of the end for Stoke.
