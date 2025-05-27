SOUTH Hams duo Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI and Kingsbridge 2nd XI went toe-to-toe in the F Division West and the game went to form.
After three games, Stoke had a 2-1 record in the Devon Cricket League whilst Kingsbridge were 1-2 so, whilst it’s early days, the pair have continued to trend in these same directions after game week four.
Visitors Kingsbridge won the toss at the JE Eastley Memorial Ground and elected to bat first. Unfortunately for them, a total of 129 runs was all they could muster before they were all out in the 40th over.
Opener Rakesh Gheravada posted 33 for them but that was as good as it got, three of his teammates falling to ducks and four others failing to reach double figures.
As was to be expected from here, Stoke Gabriel surpassed their opponent’s tally with plenty of time to spare, finishing at 130-5 in the 27th over.
Ben Baldry was able to limit number one and two, Patrick Duke and Daniel Snow, to just 12 runs between them so there was some hope for Kingsbridge but Kyle Lardner was able to top-score on 41, Jim Attwood (25) and Jean Le Riche (20) finishing the job off.
This result leaves Stoke in second in the division, 13 points behind leaders Chudleigh 2nd XI who remain undefeated at the summit.
Kingsbridge on the other hand are rock-bottom with both South Devon 2nd XI and Lewdown in touching distance with this trio all only winning once thus far.
Coming up next, Stoke host Ipplepen 3rd XI (4th at 2-2), whilst Kingsbridge head to Brixham 2nd XI (7th at 2-2). Ipplepen most recently won at Bovey Tracey 3rd XI and Brixham fell to defeat away at Lewdown.