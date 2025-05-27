KINGSBRIDGE CC 1st XI opener James Westlake’s run of form continued with another half-century in a 166-run win over visiting Paignton 2nd XI.
Westlake, fresh from taking a ton off Ashburton, scored 72 in Kingsbridge’s total of 297 for four.
James Fletcher took over after Westlake was third out with the score on 151 and went on to top score with a run-a-ball 77.
Connor Rothwell (59) was 22 yards away during a stand that took Kingsbridge from 151 for three to 263 for four.
Keeping the runs down was hard work for Paignton, although Shresth Bhardwaj (0-36), Arthur Ray (1-49) and Will Milton (2-51) gave it a good go.
No Paignton batter made more than Arthur Ray (40) in an all-out total of 131. Best of the rest was acting captain Carl McFarlane with 14.
Toby Hirons had a field day with the ball for Kingsbridge. His brisk medium pace claimed five Paignton wickets for 21 runs to hasten their demise.
This victory, a second of the season for Kingsbridge, moves them up to fourth in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League C Division West, narrowly ahead of Ipplepen 2nd XI and Teignmouth & Shaldon, both of whom also have a record of 2-2.
South Devon are the side closest to Kingsbridge’s grasp, nine points ahead having won three and lost one. At the summit meanwhile, both Cornwood 2nd XI and Ashburton boast a perfect record of four from four, the former yet to drop a point from the maximum of 80 available (20 per game).
Next up for Kings is a home clash with Teignmouth & Shaldon, a team six points behind them. The good omen for this is that both of their wins so far this year have come at The Butts and so they will look to continue this spotless record.