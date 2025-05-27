AS Kingsbridge RFC gear up for another season, they are thrilled to introduce a new 1st XV coaching set-up to the club.
Joel Caddy will take the reins as head coach, accompanied by Justin Rogers and Mark Malone.
The club wrote the following on their Facebook page: “Together, they bring a wealth of experience and passion to our club. Their commitment to developing talent, fostering teamwork, and building a strong club culture is truly inspiring.
“Join us in welcoming Joel, Justin, and Mark to the KRFC family. Let's show them the support and enthusiasm that make our club great!
“A massive well done to David Stephens for the years of hard work at KRFC. You will be truly missed!
“Stay tuned for upcoming pre-season training sessions and events. We can't wait to see you all on the pitch next season!”
As mentioned there, the trio are stepping into the shoes of David Stephens, Caddy commenting that he “Has left myself and the fellow coaches a great foundation to work from.”
The new coach added, “Hello Kingsbridge, I’m back! After several seasons away and a pretty successful time at Tavistock RFC and with Devon RFU U28s girls and boys, it’s time for old acquaintances to catch up.
“With a lot of familiar faces in the seniors from Colts teams of the last 10 or so years, it’s going to be fun seeing where we can get to and what we can achieve.”
Both Justin Rogers and Mark Malone spoke of “looking forward” to getting stuck into the coaching, the former going on to say “Kingsbridge is a club that produces some very good rugby players and the opportunity to help push them onwards and upwards is one that excites me.”