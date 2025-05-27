DARTINGTON & Totnes CC are bringing up the rear in the Tolchards E Division West as their winless start to the 2025 campaign continues.
With four games played and four games lost, it goes without saying that things could certainly be going much better for the South Hams side thus far.
The season began with defeats at the hands of Abbotskerswell 2nd XI, Plympton 2nd XI and then Tavistock 2nd XI before they came up short against Bridestowe & Belstone 2nd XI in their latest outing.
D&T won the toss and elected to field on their travels with Bridestowe posting a score of 248-6 from 45 overs, P. Penberthy top-scoring for them with 121 runs from 127 balls.
In response, Dartington reached 225 before they were all out in the 44th over, two scores in the 30s and J. Lloyd with 47 the standouts with bat in hand.
A local clash with Cornwood 3rd XI awaits next as D&T look to get on the board.
Talking of the Cornwood side and they are fifth in the E Division West, having won two and lost two thus far this year.
They headed to Abbotskerswell 2nd XI on the weekend, the South Devon more than happy to take a second South Hams scalp of the season.
The Wood won the toss and elected to field, limiting Abbots to 165 in their 45 overs. This should have been a perfectly manageable total to hit for the visitors but with two of the opening five heading away from the crease for ducks and nobody reaching the 30 mark, it wasn’t to be. 155 was their score, all out, after 43 overs and three balls.