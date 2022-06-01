MATCH GALLERY: Teignmouth & Shaldon vs Kingsbridge
By Steve Pope | Photojournalist |
@#PopeetogMDA[email protected]
Saturday 4th June 2022 11:00 am
Share
+ 9
(View All)
Action from Saturday’s clash between Teignmouth & Shaldon and Kingsbridge in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League C Division West.
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
ACTION from the Hazeldown Oval where Teignmouth & Shaldon hosted Kingsbridge in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League C Division West on Saturday. A century from Karl Blackburn helped T&S to a total of 240 – the Kings’ reply only reaching 201.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |