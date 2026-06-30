CORNWOOD 2nd XI lost ground in the C West promotion race when they slipped to a five-run home defeat against Kingsbridge.
Defeat cost the Wood second place behind leaders Ipplepen and allowed third-placed Kingsbridge to swap places.
In a division with just one promotion place there is nothing to be gained by finishing second. And what is already a 49-point gap between the Pens and Cornwood is starting to look unbridgeable.
Opener James Westlake top scored for Kingsbridge with 69 in their tally of 242 for nine. He was fifth out on 175, which broke a stand of 81 with Ricky Carr (41).
Bhanu De Silva, who batted at nine, belted six fours in a 22-ball knock of 32 not out, which proved crucial in the final totting-up.
Charlie Carwadine (3-56) was the Wood’s leading wicket taker. Ayaan Chatterjee, skipper Alex Robinson and Jacob Caunter all took two wickets.
The Cornwood chase looked in trouble at 127 for eight having slumped from 112 for three. Ewan Grewal (40) and Matt Puttock (21) were among the departed.
Cornwood hopes were revived by Jacob Caunter and Charlie Farmer (28), whose stand of 51 repaired some of the damage.
Last pair Caunter (55no) and Robinson (17) carried on chasing and got down to the penultimate over from Freddie Weir with a target of 17 to win. That came down five with a ball of the over to go. Robinson was run out at the non-striker’s end, which meant no last-over drama.
Wily old veteran Neal Peach claimed four Cornwood wickets for 21 runs. De Silva had two for 46.
Looking back on the game, Robinson said: “We created plenty of chances with the ball, but conceding 49 wides ultimately proved too much to overcome in such a close game.
Losing by five runs always hurts, but there were lots of positives to take. If we can show a little more discipline with the ball, particularly by cutting down the extras, we’ll put ourselves in a great position to win games like this.”
Also in this division, frontrunners Ipplepen cruised to a seven-wicket win over Paignton 2nd XI in a one-sided meeting at Moor Lane.
Without a patient 63 from Paignton’s Neil Hancock against one of his former clubs, Paignton would have struggled to reach three figures.
A stand of 57 for the third wicket between Hancock and Matt Lipton (23) was the only one of note in Paignton’s all-out score of 156.
Seven bowlers took wickets for the Pens. Henry Alsop (2-35), James Ingram (2-11) and Andrew Bligh (2-8) were the most effective.
Ipplepen openers Marcus Gadie (39) and Joe Parker (58) made the outcome a formality by wiping 114 off the target.
Wickets for the Woodcock brothers – two for George, one for Sam – barely slowed the chase. Jono Colgate was 19 not out at the other end from Warrick Green when four byes settled it.
Ipplepen go into the second half of the season 39 points clear of second-placed Kingsbridge at the summit.
Meanwhile, South Devon missed a chance to edge towards safety when they lost at home to Hatherleigh by three wickets.
Finally, Abbotskerswell’s winning streak continued with a 16-run victory at Brixham whilst Chudleigh and Plymouth 2nd XI fought each other to a standstill in a last-ball thriller at Kate Brook.
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