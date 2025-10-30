CHI Rei Kai Karate students from five different dojos in the South Hams were competed for medals in the annual competition on Sunday, October 19.

The recent karate tournament, held in Ivybridge at the South Devon Leisure Centre, brought together talented karate practitioners from across the region to compete in various categories.

With many taking part, the competition was organised into several age and skill divisions, ranging from junior beginners to senior black belts. Events included individual kata (forms), kumite (sparring), and team demonstrations. Each participant was judged by a panel of certified referees, ensuring fair and consistent scoring throughout the tournament.

Ash Hawkes (sixth Dan) who is the Chief Instructor of the South West-based Karate Organisation said: “I witnessed some outstanding individual performances. Some competitors really stood out in their category and demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship, earning high scores in both kata and kumite.”

Jay Hawkes (fifth Dan), the Assistant Chief Instructor, added: “As the main organiser of the event and chief referee, I have to say all the officials and judges who helped put this competition together did a fantastic job. It was a long day and we all worked hard to make it happen. I was made to feel very proud of the team!”

Meanwhile, Senior Instructor and Official at the event Sal Hawkins (third Dan) commented, “There was so much talent. Several participants showcased remarkable promise, indicating a bright future for karate in the region and perhaps beyond.

“Working mostly on the score table the pressure was on all day! The score table couldn’t have been such a success if it weren't for Charlotte Hawkes (second Dan Instructor), it took a lot of work to present and keep accurate score.”

Charlotte Hawkes was also very proud of the student/competitors and their performances. She said :“The spirit of sportsmanship, which is the very essence of karate prevailed throughout the tournament; karate ka (karate practitioner) displayed respect and humility, upholding the core values of karate. It was heart-warming to see this element of what is essentially a ‘fighting art’.”

The other officials and judges were: Eddie Sliwinski, Mary Egginton, Mark Allen, Rachael Hamer-Brown, Isla Mortimer and Patrick Wills. Eliot and Caspian Ely did an amazing job of taking photographs throughout the day.

The tournament succeeded in fostering camaraderie among students/instructors and encouraging the continued development of martial arts skills. Several sensei noted the progress made by competitors since the previous event, and plans are underway for further training sessions and inter-Dojo exchanges. The high level of participation and enthusiasm bodes well for the future of Chi Rei Kai Karate in the surrounding areas and further afield.

Results:

Under 12 years old White to Yellow Belt – Kata

1st – Yehor Kalyta

2nd - Daniel Stephenson

3rd - Raef Pike & Matvii Kalyta

Under 12 years old Green and Purple Belt - Kata

1st - Jacob Hawkes

2nd - Emilee Lowe

3rd - Elijah Little & Ryan Lowe

Under 12 years old Purple and White to Brown Belt - Kata

1st - Sophia Hawkes

2nd - Joshua Raw

3rd - Jack Andrew’s & Bella Buckley

Over 12 years old White to Purple and White Belt - Kata

1st - Ruby Merrison

2nd - Sophia Livsey

3rd - Laura Willis & Ethan Warner

Over 12 years old Brown Belt - Kata

1st - Tom Ward

2nd - Rohan Linden

3rd - Emma Willis

Black Belts - Kata

1st - Isla Mortimer

2nd - Chloe Corbett

3rd - Jack Graham & Jacob Brooker

Under 12 yrs old White to Yellow Belt - Kumite

1st - Yehor Kalyta

2nd - Daniel Stephenson

3rd - Matvii Kalyta

Under 12 yrs old Green and Purple Belt - Kumite

1st - Jacob Hawkes

2nd - Ryan Lowe

3rd - Jack Day

Under 12 yrs old Purple and White and Brown Belts Kumite

1st - Sophia Hawkes

2nd - Bella Buckley

3rd - Joshua Raw

Over 12yrs old and Under 18yrs old White to Purple and White Belt - Kumite

1st - Sophia Livsey

2nd - Ruby Merrison

3rd - Ethan Warner

Adult Below Black Belt - Kumite

1st - Tom Ward

2nd - Phillip Kerley

3rd - Laura Willis

Over 12yrs old Under 18 Brown Belt - Kumite

1st - Rohan Linden

2nd - Oscar Lowther

3rd - Holly Colton

Black Belts Kumite

1st - Eliot Ely

2nd - Chloe Corbett

3rd - Jacob Brooker