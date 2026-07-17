It is hard to see how expanding two cities and a small unitary authority, which did not even ask to grow, provides the best solution for the fourth unitary, Coast & Country, which will retain the same geographical extent, from Salcombe to Ilfracombe and Tavistock to Axminster, but without the economic drivers: no city, no university and none of the larger businesses. If Westminster wanted to be awkward, how about including Saltash and Torpoint in Plymouth?