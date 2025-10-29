Our vet Alastair took an x-ray of Darts chest and also ultrasound scanned her heart. Whilst the heart looked normal, there was a lot of fluid in the space between the lungs and chest wall (known as a pleural effusion). This fluid needed to be drained under sedation to ease her breathing: we managed to remove 210 millilitres of fluid using a procedure called thoracocentesis. When examined under the microscope, the sample contained a large number of pus cells, leading to a diagnosis of pyothorax. Because the body can continue to produce this type of fluid, the best option for Dart was to have a chest drain placed (or two, in her case), which allowed us to regularly remove any excess build-up.