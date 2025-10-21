We’ll almost certainly put up council tax by the maximum 5% we're allowed. Don’t want to, but we’ve got no choice. It’s the same across the country, including the new Reform-run councils. They had promised to slash local government spending and, with it, council tax. Latest reports are that they’ll be following the rest of us with these unwelcome rises. Some of their national leaders are still thrashing around, talking nonsense about mass inefficiencies and unrealisable savings. Meanwhile, for those actually doing the job, reality is dawning that after years of austerity, there is very little fat on the bone. Of course, there are some efficiencies to be found and new ways of doing things, but without a radical overhaul of local government funding, we’ll struggle to keep our heads above water. It’s the same for all of our public services, including the NHS. If we want the services, and I’m pretty sure most of us do, we’ve got to pay for them with taxes. There needs to be a debate around the taxation regime required. People will have their own preferences, but I struggle to accept a system which means the less well off are paying more as a proportion of their income and wealth than those more fortunate. Others might disagree, but we need to have this debate.