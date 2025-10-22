Cattle TB is caused by a bacterium called mycobacterium bovis, which infects cattle but can also infect people. Human infection is fortunately very rare now, (at least, in the western world –it is still a big killer in some parts of the globe). Some of you may remember how much of a problem it was here in the past –my Grandma had to have a lung removed not long after the war because of TB. That human risk, and its implications for trade of cattle and cattle products, is the reason why there’s been such a monumental effort to try to control the disease. Our farmers pay a huge emotional, logistical and financial price to try to control TB for the rest of us.