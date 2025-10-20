To celebrate World Bird Day on the 11th October, I decided to head out with my binoculars to see what I could find. We are very lucky in West Charleton to have footpaths going out into the countryside every which way. And it was along some of these paths that I decided to venture.
I walked through into the Beacon Hill field and perched myself on the grass at the edge of the path. I was in search of a gang of birds that I had spotted the day before during a dog walk. At this time of year finches and buntings gather together for protection and this flock were feeding in amongst the green crops of Field Mustard and Phacelia that are currently growing around the village. There was no sign of the finches and buntings here today, but taking their place were a large number of Swallows; there were 80 in total sitting on the powerlines, with others swirling around. I sat and watched as they occasionally all swooped off the lines, then gathered up again.
Retracing my steps I wandered back through the field and made my way towards Marsh Lane: Gateway to Charleton Marsh. I was overjoyed to be greeted by a loud chattering sound in the trees, alerting me to the presence of my gang of finches and buntings from yesterday and there must have been a few hundred birds hiding in amongst the leaves.
I lent on a gate and watched as a small flock soared and glided over the marsh, landing briefly on the ground before taking flight again. After a few dips and swirls they came back and settled in a tree by the path and I was able to observe as they ruffled wet feathers and preened having apparently just taken a bath. I spent some time watching them and was pleased to spot Cirl Buntings, Reed Buntings and Greenfinches amongst the more numerous Linnets and Gold Finches. I was watching the little birds so intently I nearly missed a Marsh Harrier fly past! I only caught a glimpse, but it was enough for me to recognise it as a female, thanks to its pale head.
With great reluctance I left the little birds behind and made my way down to the marsh. I was greeted by a big Bumble Bee which I watched with intrigue as it flew around me 4 times as if stuck in orbit. Across the marsh another large gang of finches filled the high branches of a dead Ash tree, taking the places where leaves used to be.
One of my favourite parts of this area, is the wilderness of the old cliffs that run around the outside of the marsh. These remnants of the former estuary line the edge of what was once tidal mud flats, before the dam was constructed 1805 reclaiming the land from the sea. This year there are bountiful berries in this wild haven, with Hawthorn, Rose Hips and Sloes all intermingled with Wild Clematis (otherwise known as Old Mans Beard), whose white fluffy seed heads help show off the vibrant red berries. I watched as a Wren hopped in and out of the undergrowth, and listened as two Robins conversed in the form of song.
Reaching the hide I looked over both the marsh and the bay. The marsh at this end was a little quiet with only one Egret occasionally popping its head above the tall grass. In the bay the tide was going out but still covered the mud, with Herons and Little Egrets waiting patiently on the edge of the shore for the waters to recede. Swooping and swirling over the water were dozens more Swallows, feeding up before their long journey South to Africa.
All that disturbed the perfectly calm waters close to the hide, were the noses of Grey Mullet as they skimmed the surface, leaving bowlines in their wake. Then as if by magic up popped a Great Crested Grebe; but blink and you would miss it, as it was soon gone again in search of a fishy lunch. Further away a lone Cormorant seemed content to sit in the water flapping and shaking its wings.
On my return journey I was rewarded with hearing a squeaky Water Rail hiding somewhere in the rustling reeds; I viewed a pair of Bull Finches land high in the tree tops and watched as a pair of Crows mobbed a Buzzard with a very chestnut looking tail.
I passed underneath the band of chattering birds, then stopped under some trees. It surprized me just how many leaves were falling in that moment. So many that their sound was almost like that of rain falling. I guess autumn is well underway now.
