It was a quiet moment, and we all heard the low buzzing of an enormous bumble bee as it drifted lazily through the open window. Someone said “Oh no, if it flies up into the vaulted ceiling the spider in the web will get it.” Sure enough the bumbling continued as the bee circled higher and higher and for a few seconds we were all silent – until the buzzing was no longer a lazy Summer sound but a much louder and fizzy buzz – we went to look and sure enough the minute spider danced across the web and in a few seconds the huge bumble bee was enrobed in layers of web - like a shroud.