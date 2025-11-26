When we first met Isla, she was a very stressed, overstimulated dog; getting near her was difficult due to her previous vet experiences. She would put herself on the waiting room chairs and lunge and snap at passers-by, feeling as though she had to protect herself and her family from the threats she felt. Despite being highly food driven (an excellent trait for building confidence in the future!), at this point a clinical exam was impossible and of course forcing this would only make her fear worse and prevent any trust building. After some heavy sedation we managed to get her in for her spay procedure and give her a full check over, but of course also diminished any slight positivity she may have developed for us.