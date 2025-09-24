Mickey, is one of these horses, who absolutely hates the vet. Early last year Mickey had developed some discharge from his right eye and the lower eyelid seemed pushed out. After much cajoling, pleading and telling him (somewhat ironically) that he’s a ‘good boy’, I managed to get some sedation in his vein so I could get close enough to the eye to see what the problem was. Mickey is an ‘Appaloosa’ which often have pink/non-pigmented skin around their eyes and nose. This lack of pigment makes them prone to UV damage, a complication of which can be cancer. On examination, Mickey had a fleshy growth on his third eyelid. This tumour on the third eyelid was pushing his lower eyelid out away from the eye. Even under sedation I couldn’t examine the full extent of the mass because he kept flicking his head away, but the diagnosis was almost certainly a squamous cell carcinoma: an aggressive skin cancer.