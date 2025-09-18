I am always saying how important it is to consult a map before a journey so that you know where you are going and not rely on the satnav alone. In this case, the garden being a private trust and therefore not featured in our National Trust Handbook, I had consulted the Trebah website for their map. It came as a surprise, therefore, that just as the satnav was announcing our imminent arrival at Trebah, we sailed past the entrance to the National Trust’s garden of Glendurgan. As I now know, the two gardens are not only neighbours, set in separate valleys/combes, but were created at the same time at the beginning of the nineteenth century by two brothers named Fox, although later, at Trebah at least, their descendants did some significant replanting and restructuring in the first two decades of the twentieth century.