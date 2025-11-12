We commonly see these sorts of wounds in horses and it’s important we manage them appropriately to give the horse the best chance of recovery. This wound was absolutely filthy: mud from the hedge and rust from the wire everywhere. You can’t usually tell just by examining a wound if there is involvement of a joint or tendon sheath. In this case, I was highly suspicious, so I carefully cleaned the skin before placing a needle into the tendon sheath away from the wound in the top of the sheath (other end of the double ended sock!): I then injected sterile saline, filling up the sheath and sure enough, saline squirted out of the wound at the bottom. This confirmed that the wire had cut through the skin and into the tendon sheath, which meant bacteria would have been taken in as well, and this tendon sheath was septic.