These investigations pointed heavily towards Maya having a disease known as feline infectious peritonitis, or FIP. This is a very serious disease caused by feline coronavirus. Most strains of feline coronavirus cause, at most, diarrhoea for a few days. It is thought that 25% of pet cats have been exposed to coronavirus, but this increases to 80-100% in multiple cat households. Some cats go on to develop FIP due to a mutation in the virus which means that it attacks the cat's immune system and blood vessels. These cats initially become lethargic, lose their appetite and have a fever, but go on to develop either wet/effusive FIP or dry/non-effusive FIP. With wet FIP blood vessels become damaged and leak fluid, leading to build up of fluid in body cavities such as the abdomen (as in Maya's case). Fluid can also build up on the chest and these cats can also develop liver failure. Traditionally this was a rapidly fatal disease. Dry FIP occurs when the immune system slows down but does not stop replication of the virus: This leads to chronic inflammation of blood vessels in the organs such as the eyes or brain and is a more protracted disease.