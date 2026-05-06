The commonest species is the Dark-edged Bee-fly which, as its name suggests, has an obvious wide blackish area on the leading edges of its wings while the rarer Dotted Bee-fly has dark spots over this area. At Soar Mill Cove, I had three Bee-flies flying around me but none of them would settle for more than a few seconds so I was unable to get a confirmation photo. Eventually I diverted to a spot where I had previously found some Oil Beetles and quickly spotted a Dotted Bee-fly nicely posed beside a Violet Oil Beetle.