GS-441524. Not a very catchy name for a drug, but for two kittens from Broadhempston it is has been a life-saver.
Bob and Buddy first arrived at South Moor Vets just before Christmas weighing less than 750g each. Their caring new owner had collected them the day before; the intention had been to have one kitten but when she saw the conditions they were kept in she felt compelled to take them both on. Despite everyone’s best efforts neither Bob or Buddy managed to thrive, suffering from a succession of respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses. Two months later both kittens became suddenly more unwell, Bob was increasingly lethargic and Buddy was developing a swollen abdomen. Blood tests from both kittens showed an intense inflammatory illness and FIP (Feline Infectious Peritonitis) was suspected.
FIP has been seen in cats for over 50 years. It is caused when a coronavirus commonly found in a cat’s intestines mutates and spreads into the body. Until the last few years, despite much research, there has been no effective treatment for FIP and it was always fatal. Back in 2009 an anti-viral drug called Remdesivir was developed in the fight against Ebola. In 2020 the same medication was the first to be found effective for treatment of COVID-19. During this time a group of researchers in California had been testing it against FIP which eventually led to the related medication GS-441524 being launched in the UK for the treatment of FIP in 2021.
Initially Remdesivir was given by intravenous injection but treatment with oral liquid or tablets has been proven to be equally effective. The medication was ordered, arrived the next day and was collected and given to Bob and Buddy within minutes.
Within the day Bob and Buddy were becoming playful little kittens. Over the coming weeks they were eating well, gaining weight and thriving. Blood tests confirmed that their illness was being effectively treated and after 12 weeks of medication the GS-441524 was stopped. They have since grow to well over 3kg and been vaccinated, neutered and will go on to lead normal lives. Until 5 years ago their FIP would have been a death sentence and it has been incredibly rewarding for all involved to be able to treat them and see them become the beautiful growing kittens they are now.
It is amazing how, thanks to scientific research, an anti-viral drug developed to treat Ebola in humans, has subsequently been found to be effective against COVID-19 and then FIP in cats! What just a few years ago would have been another really sad case that we were unable to cure, has now morphed into a happy outcome for these two lovely kittens. Science and medicine develop and evolve all the time: who knows what might be curable in the future!
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