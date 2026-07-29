We do want good economic growth and the right houses in the right places at the right prices for our local residents. The way we can support this is by providing the best and most efficient day-to-day services people rely on; that’s our job. If you neglect these bread-and-butter workings, the strong foundations our country needs, then growth and increased productivity will not happen. Anyway, I thought this strategic role is for a mayor. Setting up separate unitary councils to prioritise growth misses the point. It exhibits a complete lack of understanding of how local government works. Take children’s services, our top priority, at the council. Both the government-appointed commissioner and Ofsted have recognised the progress we are making in our much-needed improvement journey. The commissioner has explicitly warned that splitting the service is fraught with risk and will lead to deterioration, but the government apparently isn’t interested.