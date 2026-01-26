"Last summer, I had the great privilege of lighting the Eternal Flame at the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, Yad Vashem. I was not at all prepared for my visit to the memorial or the role I was invited to play.Having studied history to degree level, including the rise of the Nazis, the Second World War and the reconstruction of the world in its aftermath, I thought I would be ok to revisit the history of the Holocaust. However, coming face to face with what happened to Jews across Europe just eighty years ago, provided a stark demonstration of why Holocaust Memorial Day is such an important point on our calendar and why I am committed to tackling antisemitism now.