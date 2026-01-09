Yet, considering the use of those words within the current framework, they clearly imply a “weighting” hierarchy. Indeed, where a document uses different adjectives to qualify the same noun, it is entirely logical to presume the author intended to qualify the noun differently. And although all three adjectives are, as a matter of ordinary English, inherently vague, where all three phrases are used, “great weight” must mean more than merely “substantial weight” and “substantial weight” more than merely “significant weight”.