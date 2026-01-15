Diatoms need more than just the ‘oil’ to grow, requiring minerals, that they get from the water and muddy sediments, and nutrients, many of which are made available in the same mud by naturally occurring bacteria. These naturally occurring bacteria get their energy from breaking down some of the organic debris (‘detritus’) that settles within our estuaries, arriving from both from their rainwater catchments and the sea. If this all sounds horrible, please be assured that this is entirely natural to estuaries – they are nature’s catchment waters treatment systems. Throughout the year, tons of organic-rich sediment washes into our estuaries, supporting bacterial populations in numbers that are hard to imagine. It is estimated that just four teaspoons of estuarine mud support as many bacteria as there are people on our planet … truly astronomical numbers! (We use similar systems to break down our own waste, but then we need to be very careful where we release this nutrient-rich effluent).