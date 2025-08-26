That afternoon Mori had a general anaesthetic for a CT-scan in our Ivybridge clinic, which gave us 3D x-ray images of his chest and abdomen to search for any source of infection or cancer. Samples were taken from his joints to look for inflammation as he had been reluctant to move around. The CT results were in by bed time; it all looked normal. In France we got some sleep while the nurses looked after him through the night awaiting his joint tap results. By 11am French time we got the news - Mori had immune-mediated polyarthritis (IMPA). His body had got confused and was attacking the lining of his joints. This unusual-sounding disease causes a high temperature and pain in young to middle-aged dogs. Thankfully there are a range of medicines available to suppress his immune system and relieve the symptoms.