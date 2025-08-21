In June, the inspector delivered her verdict. The appeal was allowed. And the ramifications are troubling.
Torbay Council had previously concluded: ‘The development, by reason of its major scale and expected form as a housing scheme, and its location within the South Devon National Landscape, would have a significant detrimental impact on the landscape character and scenic beauty of this part of the South Devon National Landscape.’
Paragraph 190 of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) reinforces that ‘when considering applications for development within National Parks, the Broads and National Landscapes, permission should be refused for major development other than in exceptional circumstances, and where it can be demonstrated that the development is in the public interest’.
Accordingly, the Council refused outline permission for up to 77 dwellings, including affordable housing, on land southwest of Copythorne Road, Brixham. The authority argued that the impact was not offset by exceptional circumstances, nor shown to be in the public interest.
At the time, Brixham Peninsula had already met its housing requirements and was expected to continue to do so, meaning housing shortfall could not be considered an exceptional circumstance.
But in August last year, the Government imposed new housing targets. Torbay’s requirement jumped from 599 to 940 homes annually. By the time the developers launched their appeal in February, the figures had shifted again. They cited the new Standard Method Local Housing Need, raising the requirement to 1,128 homes per year (940 plus a 20 per cent buffer). This equated to just 1.72 years’ supply based on Council figures.
‘This,’ the developers declared, ‘demonstrates the acute and serious levels of housing need across Torbay’.
Although Brixham itself had been meeting its targets, elsewhere in Torbay delivery was falling far short. By April this year, the shortfall stood at 3,702 homes.
Because of this, the inspector concluded: ‘The market and affordable homes to be provided as part of the appeal proposal are very clearly needed and should be afforded very substantial weight’.
After, in her words, ‘taking careful account of the requirements of paragraph 190 of the Framework,’ she ruled that exceptional circumstances justified the scheme and that the development was in the public interest.
She added: ‘In coming to this view, I have given great weight to furthering the purpose of conserving and enhancing the natural beauty of the National Landscape as required by the Framework and the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, as amended’.
The decision has serious implications for the South Hams. Like Torbay, we can no longer demonstrate a five-year land supply. Under the new Standard Method, our annual requirement is 1,092 dwellings (910 plus 20 per cent buffer) – almost double recent delivery rates.
With 57 per cent of the district falling within protected landscape, where major developments should normally be refused, identifying sustainable sites will be extremely difficult.
If Torbay’s experience is a guide, until a new Local Plan delivers a viable supply of sustainable sites outside the South Devon National Landscape – if that is even possible – the South Hams risks being forced into allowing more poorly designed estates of unaffordable homes, concreting over much of what makes the area so valued by residents and visitors alike.
