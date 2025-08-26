I finished my Summer Surgery Tour last Wednesday. I visited over 50 communities in South Devon, stretching from East Prawle on the coast to Holne up on Dartmoor. I spoke to nearly 300 constituents about a wide range of issues.
Some were local issues – such as poor broadband and mobile connectivity, or the lack of buses and NHS dentists. What was striking, however, was how often the horrendous situation in Gaza came up, and I share the distress of so many at what is happening before our eyes.
As I write this column, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a globally recognised UN-backed organisation, has declared an “entirely man-made” famine is occurring in and around Gaza City. One that was predicted, and could have been prevented.
The IPC warns that “the worst-case scenario is rapidly unfolding in Gaza”.
Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has authorised plans for the call up of 60,000 soldiers to seize and occupy Gaza City. This catastrophic plan has been widely criticised by the UK and other nations, the UN, and thousands of Israelis who have taken to the streets in recent weeks.
Nevertheless, Israel’s Prime Minister claimed this month that taking over Gaza City was “the best way” to end the war. This is simply not true. Another option is on the table: accept a ceasefire, already agreed by Hamas, which is reportedly almost identical to a plan presented by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Israel previously accepted this plan, which, if implemented, would reportedly secure a 60-day ceasefire, and the release of about half of the remaining living hostages, as well as the bodies of those who have died.
Given Hamas operatives are supposedly under orders to kill living hostages if IDF troops approach them, it’s clear that agreeing to this deal would be a far better way to secure their release.
The answer seems obvious. Yet we are witnessing a wilful disregard for human life. The IDF’s own data suggests that 5 out of 6 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza have been civilians.
UNICEF said back in May: “What level of horror must be livestreamed before the international community fully steps up, uses its influence, and
takes bold, decisive action to force the end of this ruthless killing of children?”
It’s way past time that our Government took bold action.
I have repeatedly called on the Government to recognise Palestine, end all arms exports to Israel, impose sanctions, and end trade with all illegal settlements.
While the horrors of October 7th must not be forgotten, the intolerable suffering, starvation and death of the Palestinians must end. Intentionally killing civilians, through bombing or starvation, is a war crime – as is taking hostages.
As Palestinians try to survive, hour by hour, it is incumbent on us to be their voice and implore Israel to agree to a ceasefire with every means at our disposal. I will keep calling for this.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.