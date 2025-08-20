Have a look at the xray pictures here. The one at the top is a normal dog skull. The one at the bottom is Barry, and if you look carefully you can see that the teeth stand out really obviously. That’s because the jaw bones are far less white than they should be. A lot of the calcium has disappeared from the bones, and that tells us that Barry has a pretty rare condition called “fibrous osteodystrophy”, also known as “rubber jaw”.