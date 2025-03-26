It is easy to depict coastal towns, cities and communities as run down and tired. Places where people head to retire, rent out their second home or only have work six months of the year when the tourists roll in.
Yet, there is also a huge amount to value and celebrate about our coastal communities.
If there weren’t, why would people flock from across the country, and indeed the world, to visit us?
My constituency of South West Devon is beautifully placed. It includes two historically significant suburbs of Plymouth – proud Stannery town, Plympton and Plymstock, with its waterside villages and breathtaking views across Plymouth Sound and beyond.
It stretches north onto Dartmoor – a diverse area with traditional upland farms, Tamar Valley villages as well a moonscape around the china clay quarries and the largest deposit of Tungsten in the West.
And it reaches far into the South Hams with a collection of towns and villages that each have their own character, many either on the coast itself or nestling on some of Devon’s finest rivers. Each play an important role in the local economy and community.
Yes there are challenges. Housing for local people, transport connectivity, health and education inequalities and the threats from the new Government’s attack on businesses with increased employers National Insurance impacting not just businesses, but also our local hospice, St Lukes, and vital community Pharmacies like Tubbs in Newton Ferrers. As well as the changes to business and agricultural property relief which also threaten the future of longstanding family businesses.
However, arguably one of the biggest opportunities for South West Devon is the continuing growth of the Marine Autonomy Hub at Turnchapel Wharf in Plymstock.
With over 300 years of maritime and military history, over the last 12 years, Turnchapel Wharf has attracted more and more maritime-based businesses, with a specific focus on marine autonomy – developing autonomous vessels for the future of scientific surveying, defence and humanitarian work at sea.
It highlights the unique opportunities we have in the coastal community of South West Devon.
With the easiest and quickest access from land to deep water in the country, we are perfectly placed for businesses looking to do sea trials under water. A niche but essential opportunity for our local economy.
Two weeks ago, global firm Thales delivered the first end to end autonomous maritime mine hunting system to the Royal Navy. Essentially, these unmanned vessels can be controlled from either a mother ship or a coastal base and enable precise mine clearance from the
seabed. Representatives from the Royal Navy and the French Navy were in attendance to celebrate this significant milestone.
We can be proud of the contribution our corner of Devon makes to national life.