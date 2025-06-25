Later in the week came MPs final vote in the House of Commons on assisted dying. Passed with a narrow majority of 23 votes, it is now very likely that we will be asking doctors to break their Hippocratic Oath to “do no harm” and help kill the ill, rather than heal them. What’s more, the safeguards we were promised have already been watered down. The requirement for a High Court judge to approve assisted dying applications has been dropped. I have warned about a ‘slippery slope’ and doubt very much that it will stop with judges.