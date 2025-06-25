Biosecurity was another important aspect we needed to consider – ensuring that our own clothing and our survey equipment was all checked, cleaned and dried both coming to the site and before visiting another. We did record areas of the seaweed, ‘Sargassum’ or ‘wireweed’ off the southern and western edges of the island – a species of seaweed we were concerned about over 20yrs ago but has thankfully not taken over. We also found numbers of the Pacific oyster settled on the rocks and rather worryingly, some of the ‘worm wort weed’ that has arrived en mass in Kingsbridge Creek – only time will tell if this becomes a problem. Unfortunately, biosecurity does need to be something that we all take more seriously – whether sailing, powerboating, paddle-crafting and indeed the likes of us carrying out surveys! Having a cure for many of this invading species is presently beyond us, so preventing their further spread, in or out, is currently the only way.