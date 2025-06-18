At the back of the island on the western side, steep cliffs drop down to the rocky shore and sea stacks rise up, providing the perfect perch for gulls to safely survey their domain. I settled on the clifftop amongst the drifts of sea pinks and sea campion and peered down at the rocky cliffs and shore below. A bit of movement caught my eye and I spotted a number of shags nesting on the smallest of nooks in the cliff; as one of them shuffled I spied a pair of bright white eggs. After a bit of careful spotting, I counted a total of eight shag nests and two herring gull nests from my viewpoint, all with birds sitting keeping their eggs warm.