It has been my honour to be the MP for Totnes and South Devon over the past four years. I have always taken the view that if you can get it right locally, you can get it right nationally. During my time in post, I have campaigned, led and helped local teams to secure well over £50m of investment into our towns, high streets, hospitals, schools, fishing industry and the photonics sector to name but a few. This money alone will help to improve our local services, create new jobs and ensure that we have a vibrant and successful economy.