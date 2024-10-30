Before the full Covid lockdown in March 2020, the UK Government issued guidance to stay at home if you fell into the following categories: aged over seventy, pregnant, or living with certain, specified, health conditions. It was an unprecedented situation and came as a shock to us all to have such restrictions imposed. As you may recall, we had the most glorious weather that spring and it coincided with my turn on the Nature Diary rota. Never have I felt the responsibility more keenly of ‘bringing the outdoors, indoors’ through my writing, holding not only dearly loved family members and friends in mind but also people I may never meet. I hope I was able to offer some small springtime solace to those folk affected during that surreal time. Thankfully, for most of us, the restrictions of that period were temporary; for others, it can be ongoing.