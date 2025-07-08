I spent nineteen happy years teaching at Modbury School and learning from the children and the other teachers. The children, many of them children or grand-children of the children I had taught, gave me a wonderful afternoon and I think they enjoyed it too. I was sat near an island of wild-flower meadow and as families walked by I asked them if they could help me search for the wild flowers. I wonder if you have seen a few tall plants with pale blue, daisy-like flowers, along the road verges or in the meadows this month? All the families that passed by spotted one fine specimen of the pale blue flower. It is called chicory. Some of us granddads and grannies remembered drinking ‘Camp Coffee’, which was flavoured with chicory. Lots of us were able to join in the ‘chickery’ song, “Chick, chick, chick, chick, chicken, lay a little egg for me.