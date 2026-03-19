The basic process of hedge-laying is simple. It involves partial cutting through the vertical stem of a tree or shrub so that it can be bent horizontal and secured. Careful judgement in cutting ensures that both parts remain connected to the roots so that the cut stub and the horizontal ‘pleacher’ send up new shoots in the spring. Repeating this along the hedge, banging in cut stakes at intervals to hold the laid material in place, gradually creates a complex basketwork along the length of the bank. It is a deeply absorbing activity, requiring careful judgement about which stems to bend, which to coppice-cut and use for stakes (hazel is good for this); also learning the different degrees of brittleness between species. Generally, stems are bent uphill and there are many regional and characteristic styles of hedge-laying. Mine does not conform to anything in particular, nor would it win any style awards, but it has transformed the towering, leafy, linear forest into a tightly-woven woodland corridor which will provide shelter, protection and safe passage once the leaves break through. It’s pretty much the hedgerow equivalent to giving an unruly mop of hair a decent haircut and twisting it into a French plait: much neater, with the added benefits of reduced shading and being more appealing to nesting birds (the hedgerow, that is).